Kansas City woman admits to crashing car into Cabela’s to steal guns

Kansas
Posted: / Updated:

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – A 27-year-old woman from Kansas City, Kansas, pleaded guilty in federal court today to her role in crashing a car into a Cabela’s store to steal guns.

Brenda Tosh pleaded guilty to one count of conspiring to steal guns from a federally licensed firearms dealer.

Tosh said that she and 29-year-old Kyle Mendez crashed a car into the Cabela’s store in KCK and took long guns from the firearms section.

Law enforcement officers arrived and arrested Tosh before she could leave the store. Mendez was arrested later after fleeing the store and stealing a car from a nearby dealership.

Tosh is set for sentencing Sept. 30. Mendez is scheduled for a change of plea hearing Aug. 19.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather