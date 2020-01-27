Kansas clerk sentenced to prison for stealing public funds

MARYSVILLE, Kan. (AP) – Prosecutors say the former Marshall County clerk has been sentenced to more than two years in prison for stealing public funds.

Forty-four-year-old Sonya L. Stohs of Marysville pleaded guilty in November to one count of felony misuse of public funds.

She was ordered on Monday to serve 32 months in prison and pay more than $372,000 in restitution to the county.

The Kansas attorney general’s office says an investigation found that between May 2013 and April 2019, Strohs used county funds to pay for various personal items.

