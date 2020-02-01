Kansas company pleads guilty for its role in 2016 chemical cloud

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) – A Kansas company has pleaded guilty to violating a federal clean air law in relation to a toxic chlorine gas cloud that hit a northeast Kansas town in 2016.

Federal prosecutors say Hacros Chemicals Inc., of Kansas City, Kansas, is expected to pay a fine of up to $1 million after pleading guilty Friday to negligently violating the federal Clean Air Act.

Another company, MGP Ingredients, of Atchison, pleaded guilty in November to the same charge and is also expected to pay a $1 million fine.

In October 2016, a chlorine gas cloud formed at MGP’s Atchison plant, causing more than 140 people to seek medical help.