Kansas Cosmosphere wins Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Award

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Cosmosphere won a 2021 Travelers’ Choice Award from Tripadvisor for being in the top 10% of attractions worldwide.

“We are honored to be a Tripadvisor top 10% attraction worldwide,” said Jim Remar, President and Chief Executive Officer at the Cosmosphere. “The designation is a direct reflection of our excellent staff, customer service and programming. While the past year has been a challenge, our staff rose to meet that challenge and continued to provide a quality experience to our visitors.”

The Cosmosphere International SciEd Center & Space Museum is located at 1100 North Plum in Hutchinson, KS.

Its collection includes U.S. space artifacts second only to the Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum, and the largest collection of Russian space artifacts outside of Moscow.

This unique collection allows the Cosmosphere to tell the story of the Space Race better than any museum in the world while offering fully immersive education experiences that meet the Next Generation Science Standards.

“Flight-ready backup for Sputnik 1, launched by the Soviet Union on October 4, 1957–Kansas Cosmosphere, Huchinson, KS.”

The Cosmosphere also features the Carey Digital Dome Theater offering documentary showings daily; a digital Planetarium and Dr. Goddard’s Lab, where visitors experience live science demonstrations.

“Congratulations to all the winners of the 2021 Travelers’ Choice Awards,” said Kanika Soni, Chief Commercial Officer at Tripadvisor. “I know the past year has been extremely challenging for tourism businesses. What has impressed me is how businesses adapted to these challenges, implementing new cleanliness measures, adding social distancing guidelines, and utilizing technology to prioritize guest safety.

“The Travelers’ Choice Awards highlight the places that are consistently excellent, delivering quality experiences time and time again even while navigating changing customer expectations and new ways of working. Based on a full year of reviews from customers, this award speaks to the great service and experience Cosmosphere provided guests in the midst of a pandemic.”

Tripadvisor, the world’s largest travel platform, helps hundreds of millions of travelers each month.

Travelers across the globe use the Tripadvisor site and app to browse more than 878 million reviews and opinions of 8.8 million accommodations, restaurants, experiences, airlines and cruises.

Whether planning or on a trip, travelers turn to Tripadvisor to compare low prices on hotels, flights and cruises, book popular tours and attractions, as well as reserve tables at great restaurants.

Tripadvisor is available in 49 markets and 28 languages.