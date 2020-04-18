Kansas couple targeted in bungled pot raid settles lawsuit

FILE – This April 6, 2018, file photo shows the leaves of a marijuana plant inside Ultra Health’s cultivation greenhouse in Bernalillo, N.M. New Mexico would legalize recreational marijuana sales without exceptions for dissenting cities and counties under a rebooted proposal form legislators that emphasizes small business opportunities and ready access to pot for 80,000 current medical cannabis patients. Legalization for the first time enjoys the full throttled support of second-year Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, who set up a volunteer commission last year to vet health and public safety concerns about recreational cannabis and on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, pitched the benefits of the pot economy to a gathering business leaders. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan, File)

LEAWOOD, Kan. (KCUR-FM) – A Kansas City-area couple whose home was raided by a police tactical team in a bungled 2012 search for marijuana has settled a federal lawsuit against the sheriff’s deputies who led the operation.

KCUR-FM reported that the amount of the settlement with Robert and Adlynn Harte, of Leawood, Kansas, is unknown because the settlement document has been sealed.

But U.S. District Judge John Lungstrum ruled he would unseal it once the parties have redacted portions about the Hartes’ children.

Johnson County Sheriff’s deputies raided their home in April 2012, eight months after Robert Harte and his two young children bought supplies for a tomato-growing project.