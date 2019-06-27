Kansas DCF expands access to child care

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Governor Laura Kelly today announced a new Kansas Department for Children and Families initiative that will expand access to child care assistance for Kansas families.

DCF is making several policy changes to the program that will go into effect July 1. They include:

Reducing the minimum work hours per week to be eligible from 28 to 20, which will expand child-care access to more working parents.

Expanding the program to participants of the GOALS employment and trainingprogram allowing families to access child-care assistance for job searchactivities. GOALS is specifically for parents who participate in the state’s foodassistance program.

Using Child Care Development Funds (CCDF) to pay child-care costs for foster children. This new program will provide foster parents the added convenience ofusing an EBT card to pay for child care.

“Having access to quality child care is essential for parents to maintain employment,” Kelly said. “Those with lower incomes often struggle to afford quality child care. By expanding access to the program, more Kansas families can sustain employment or participate in meaningful training programs.”

DCF estimates more than 3,000 Kansas children will benefit from these policy changes. The agency estimates spending more than $9 million in FY 2020 and nearly $14 million in FY2021 based on current caseload data.