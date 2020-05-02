Kansas Democrats hope primary encourages balloting by mail

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Democrats hope vote-counting their party-run presidential primary goes smoothly to show that the state can rely far more heavily on mail ballots later this year in the coronavirus pandemic’s wake.

Top Democrats anticipate former Vice President Joe Biden prevailing in Kansas’ voting Saturday and capturing a majority of the state’s national convention delegates. Other candidates, including Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, have suspended their campaigns and endorsed him.

Voting began in late March with Sanders on the ballot. The party scrapped its plans to have in-person polling places across the state because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Results are expected Sunday morning.

