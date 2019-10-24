Kansas Department of Corrections inmates arrive safely in Arizona

ELOY, Ariz. (KSNW) – A group of inmates being relocated to provide relief for the Kansas prison system arrived safely in Arizona today.

KDOC announced the group of 120 medium- and maximum-custody inmates were transported to the Saguaro Correctional Center in Eloy, Ariz., by secure air transport, paid for by CoreCivic under the terms of a contract with the State.

Specific details about the transportation of inmates to Arizona will not be disclosed due to security and safety concerns.

“The KDOC has sought to relocate offenders who will be successful and most likely to benefit from the programmatic opportunities available through Saguaro Correctional Center”, said KDOC Deputy Secretary of Facilities Management Joel Hrabe.

KDOC used a screening process that identified offenders who have at least 24 months until release, low frequency of visitation, a need for education/vocational programming, and are medically able.

The KDOC has also posted information for family members which includes specifics on visitation, mail and other essential information.

A staff member in KDOC Central Office has also been designated as a resource for families who have questions about their family member or processes.

“The plan we announced on August 9, 2019 was to move inmates sooner, and in larger numbers,” said KDOC Secretary Jeff Zmuda. “We have been exploring all available options to avoid sending anyone out of state, but ultimately concluded this is the appropriate course. It is my hope that this will be a short-term solution and that we will not have to move additional inmates.”

On October 17, 2019, the KDOC had an inmate population of 9,027 male offenders, which the Kansas Sentencing Commission projects will increase to 10,399 by the end of state fiscal year 2029.