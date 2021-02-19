Kansas Department of Labor begins paying Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Labor announced Friday that Phase 1 of the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) program extension has begun paying out to approximately 4,800 claimants.

Approximately 370 Phase Two and Three claimants will begin receiving payments beginning the week of March 1. Due to U.S. Department of Labor guidance and requirements, the KDOL said they had to write new code to update mainframe technology and test the solutions to be able to execute PEUC payments for Phase Two and Three claimants.

Back on December 27, 2020, former President Donald Trump signed the relief package.

PEUC is a temporary federal extension of Unemployment Insurance (UI) benefits established under the CARES Act that provided 13 additional weeks of benefits to claimants who exhausted their regular UI benefits. The Continued Assistance for Unemployed Workers Act of 2020 (Continued Assistance Act), increased the maximum amount of benefits available under the PEUC program from 13 weeks to 24 weeks.

For all claimants eligible for PEUC payment, please continue to file for weekly claims at

www.GetKansasBenefits.gov.