Kansas Department of Labor warns about fraudulent SMS phishing scam

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Labor is alerting Kansans about a fraudulent SMS phishing that is currently being distributed and is warning residents that it is not coming from the Kansas Department of Labor, and no links should be clicked.

KDOL advised anyone who receives this fraudulent text to delete it immediately.

The fraudulent text message may look something like this. Image courtesy of KDOL.

KDOL is investigating this scam and said, Kansas, along with every other state, is seeing a spike in Identity Theft related to Unemployment Claims. If you or somebody you know has been the victim of this scam, please report it at www.ReportFraud.ks.gov.

KDOL reminded that they will never ask for anyone’s full Social Security Number and will only ask for the last four digits or the Claim ID when referencing anyone’s issue.

