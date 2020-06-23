TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Governor Kelly directed the Kansas Department of Revenue to begin phasing in the availability of drive tests Tuesday. To start administering these tests, steps had to be taken to ensure the health and well-being of all who interact with the Kansas Department of Revenue offices.
“A significant part of getting Kansans back to work and back to school, is getting them back on the road,” Governor Kelly said. “By phasing in our drive tests statewide, with the proper health and safety protocol in mind, we make sure Kansans can travel to work, school, or to the grocery store.”
Examiners will be outfitted with face masks and gloves. Additional protective equipment may be worn when administering these tests. All people inside a vehicle in which a driving test is being administered are required to wear a face mask. If an applicant declines to wear a mask, a test can be rescheduled for a later time once circumstances call for mask use to subside.
This is in addition to continuing the implementation of social distancing guidelines and requiring appointments and screenings upon entering offices.
“The operational processes we have implemented will help us continue our services in a healthy manner while also ensuring Kansans get back on the road safely,” said David Harper, Director of the Division of Vehicles.
To check if an office is offering the drive test and instructions on making an appointment, click here.
The following offices will make drive tests available beginning June 22, 2020.
|County
|Office Address
|Allen
|1 N. Washington, Iola
|Barton
|1400 Main St., Room 207, Great Bend
|Bourbon
|108 W. 2nd, Fort Scott
|Butler
|640 N. Andover Rd., Andover
|Cherokee
|1101 E. St., Baxter Springs
|Cloud
|811 Washington, Suite B, Concordia
|Cowley
|320 E. 9th St., Winfield
|Crawford
|202 E. Centennial Dr., Suite C11A, Pittsburg
|Douglas
|1035 N. 3rd St., Suite 119, Lawrence
|Ellis
|1222 Canterbury Dr., Hays
|Finney
|2506 N. John St., Garden City
|Ford
|2601 Central Ave., Dodge City
|Franklin
|225 S. Walnut St., Ottawa
|Johnson
|6507 Johnson Dr., Mission
|Johnson
|13507 S. MurLen Suite #137 Olathe
|Johnson
|7600 W. 119th St., Suite D, Overland Park
|McPherson
|322 N. Main St., Suite 205, McPherson
|Montgomery
|404 N. 14th St., Independence
|Nemaha
|203 N. 8th St., Suite 2, Seneca
|Neosho
|301 West 14th St., Chanute
|Phillips
|520 S. 7th St., Phillipsburg
|Pratt
|300 S. Ninnescah St., Pratt
|Reno
|125 W. 2nd St., Suite A, Hutchinson
|Riley
|8200 S. Port Dr., Suite 105, Manhattan
|Saline
|2910 Arnold, Salina
|Scott
|303 Court St., #6, Scott City
|Sedgwick
|620 N. Rock Rd., Suite 300, Derby
|Sedgwick
|1873 W. 21st N, Wichita Twin Lakes
|Seward
|615 N. Kansas Ave. B, Liberal
|Shawnee
|300 SW 29th St., Topeka
|Thomas
|990 S. Range St., #3, Colby
|Wyandotte
|155 S. 18th St., Kansas City
The Division of Vehicles continues to encourage Kansans to renew their driver’s licenses online by using iKan, the state’s official app for online driver’s license, and vehicle registration renewals. The app can be accessed by going to www.ikan.ks.gov, or by searching iKan and downloading from the Apple App or Google Play mobile stores.