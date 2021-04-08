Kansas driver stops at highway wreck to help give CPR

MAYETTA, Kan. (KSNT) – A man who stopped to perform CPR on a Holton woman after a two-vehicle crash that hospitalized four on highway 75 said his response was “just automatic”.

Matthew Waits passed by the Tuesday crash at the intersection of U.S. 75 and 158th Road on his way to work and said he instantly jumped out of his car to help. He was joined by others, including two workers from Stormont Vail Hospital before first responders arrived on the scene.

“For me, it’s just automatic, I’ve got to help. Cause wherever, in that situation, that location, that could have a patient, a family member, a friend,” Waits said.

Waits performed CPR on 29-year-old Rachael McCoy until paramedics could take over. McCoy later died at the hospital. Waits said he was nervous about what he was going to see at the scene, but knew he needed to help.

“It’s very hard, but we sometimes have to put ourselves and our feelings on the back burner,” said Waits.

Three other people were injured in the crash including two children. The Kansas Highway Patrol has not given an update on their condition.