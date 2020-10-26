Kansas drivers already experiencing icy road conditions ahead of expected winter weather

(KSNW) – Icy road conditions are already affecting many drivers across Kansas. KHP has reported at least three weather-related accidents since early Sunday evening.

A vehicle in Sherman County was Westbound on Interstate-70 when the driver of a Jeep Liberty lost control of the car and entered the median. The vehicle struck a guard rail and rolled one time before coming to rest on the right shoulder of the eastbound lane of I-70.

Another accident on I-70 occurred west of Goodland when a vehicle traveling eastbound hit a slick spot and lost control of the vehicle before it also struck a guard rail and came to rest in the median.

A driver in Wichita County hit a patch of ice on White Woman Creek Bridge on K-25 just north of Road V, causing the vehicle to lose control.

None of the drivers were seriously injured.

