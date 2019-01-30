Kansas drops Kobach's appeal of contempt ruling
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - The Kansas attorney general says the state has dropped former Secretary of State Kris Kobach's appeal of a contempt order arising from a lawsuit over a proof-of-citizenship law.
Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced Tuesday that the state dropped the appeal after the American Civil Liberties Union accepted $20,000 for attorney fees and expenses.
The Topeka Capital-Journal reports the state's obligation was $26,200 before the deal was reached.
U.S. District Court Judge Julie Robinson found Kobach in contempt of court last year for failing to follow her instructions in ACLU's lawsuit challenging a statue requiring Kansans to show proof of citizenship when registering to vote.
The settlement doesn't affect the state's appeal of Robinson's ruling that the proof-of-citizenship law is unconstitutional.
Local News
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Man convicted in 2015 Dodge City homicide
- Salina pharmacist and husband charged with...
- Ohio man charged with Wichita bank robbery
- Mom went to Kansas bar, left 2 toddlers in car...
- Wichita man indicted for threatening...