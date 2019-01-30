Kansas drops Kobach's appeal of contempt ruling

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach (KSN File Photo)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - The Kansas attorney general says the state has dropped former Secretary of State Kris Kobach's appeal of a contempt order arising from a lawsuit over a proof-of-citizenship law.



Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced Tuesday that the state dropped the appeal after the American Civil Liberties Union accepted $20,000 for attorney fees and expenses.



The Topeka Capital-Journal reports the state's obligation was $26,200 before the deal was reached.



U.S. District Court Judge Julie Robinson found Kobach in contempt of court last year for failing to follow her instructions in ACLU's lawsuit challenging a statue requiring Kansans to show proof of citizenship when registering to vote.



The settlement doesn't affect the state's appeal of Robinson's ruling that the proof-of-citizenship law is unconstitutional.



