Kansas elementary students found using vaping liquid at recess

MARYSVILLE, Kan. (KSNW) – Police in northern Kansas are warning parents that some children are trying out vaping products at school.

The Marysville Police Department says some fifth and sixth grade students at Marysville Elementary School were putting flavored nicotine in pens and then dabbing it on their tongues during recess. Police say dabbing is also associated with marijuana wax, but that is not what was happening in this case.

The department posted pictures on its Facebook page of a vape pen and some other items that were found at the school.

Vaping and dabbing liquid flavored nicotineThese items were taken from Marysville Elementary School. Students involved… Posted by Marysville Kansas Police Department on Thursday, October 10, 2019

Police are asking parents to have a discussion with children about vaping and the harmful effects of nicotine.

KSN reached out to USD 364 Marysville and spoke to the interim superintendent.

Dr. Denise Guy says the district works closely with the police department. She says the district handled this case in a manner that was consistent with its policy.

Guy says the district has already been working with parents and students on the dangers of vaping and is forming a task force to help educate parents.

