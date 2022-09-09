WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — This Sunday is the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. This weekend, Kansans will pay tribute to the victims with several events that are planned. If you know of any that we have missed, please send an email to lmcmillan@ksn.com.

Wichita

Team Red, White & Blue (RWB) — On Sunday, Team RWB will do its annual moving tribute around Sedgwick County Park from sun up to sundown. Participants work in shifts, carrying an American flag around the four-mile outer loop of the park. The plan is to start legs every 15 minutes, if necessary, to get as many people involved as possible. The community is invited to take part. The hand-off point is at the Sedgwick County Extension Office at 21st and Ridge. Click here to learn more.

Patriot Day Car Show for Our Heroes — This is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at the Dole VA Medical Center, 3500 E. Kellogg. All vehicles are welcome. VA patients will be the judges. Registration is $20. Donate a toy for the Wichita Toy Run and get $5 off.

9/11 Memorial Program — Gather at Veterans Memorial Park, 339 Veterans Parkway, at 1 p.m. Sunday. The McConnell Air Force Base Honor Guard will present the colors. The event includes speakers, the Marine Corps League Detail firing a three-volley rifle salute, and the playing of taps. Bring your own chair.

Wichita 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb (canceled) — This popular event has volunteers climbing the 110 flights of stairs at the Epic Center to honor the firefighters who climbed the stairs at the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001. However, due to a venue cancellation, this year’s stair climb has been canceled.

Concordia

9/11 Heroes Tribute — There are several events at the Cloud County Fairgrounds. The first event is a free concert at 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9. On Saturday, there will be a 9/11 commemoration ceremony at 11, a cornhole tournament at 2, and a free concert at 8. The Concordia Raceway is holding a special first responders race Sunday at 5 p.m.

Dodge City

9.11 Day of Remembrance Memorial Service — This annual event will take place at 5 p.m. Sunday at the Liberty Gardens in Wright Park, 71 N. 2nd Ave. The City of Dodge City will livestream the service on its Facebook page.

9.11 Day of Remembrance Tree Planting Ceremony — On Monday, this tree planting event at the Wright Park bandshell will coincide with the plane crashes that occurred on 9/11: 7:45 a.m., 8:03 a.m., 8:45 a.m., and 9:10 a.m.

Kansas City

9/11 Memorial Ruck — Participants will meet next to the Army Recruiting Station, 1813 Village West Parkway, Kansas City, Saturday at 8:30 a.m. They will go a distance of 9.11 km, which is four laps around Legends Outlets. The event is hosted by the Old West Chapter of the Military Police Regimental Association.

Kansas City 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb — On Sunday, 343 firefighters will climb 110 stories at Town Pavilion, 1100 Main Street, Kansas City, Missouri, to honor the firefighters who climbed and then died in the World Trade Center on 9/11.

9/11 Tribute at Kansas Speedway — Lee Greenwood will sing his iconic song “God Bless the USA” at the Kansas Speedway before the Hollywood Casino 400 on Sunday. Also, the traveling Veterans and Athletes United Fallen Heroes Memorial Wall will be on display in the fan zone, along with a mahogany battlefield cross.

Larned

9/11 Remembrance Ceremony — The ceremony is Saturday, Sept. 10, at 11 a.m., at Larned Community Center Auditorium. U.S. Senator Jerry Moran will be the keynote speaker. Walter S. Chears American Legion Post #106 is hosting the event.

Manhattan

Honoring Our Heroes event — This family event runs from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Manhattan City Park. The community is invited to help place 2,977 flags that symbolize the 9/11 victims. There will also be family-friendly activities, music by the 1st Infantry Division Band, and more.

9/11 Remembrance Picnic and Ceremony — The picnic, sponsored by the Riley County Police Department and Hy-Vee begins at 5 p.m. Sunday. Governor Laura Kelly and Attorney General Derek Schmidt will be some of the speakers.

Overland Park

9/11 Memorial Lights — From sunset on Saturday until sunrise on Monday, a solemn light tribute will shine at the 9/11 Memorial at Overland Park Training Center, 12401 Hemlock. It will be similar to the ground zero display in New York City, with twin light towers at the memorial.

9/11 Memorial Service — The Overland Park Fire Department will host this service at the 9/11 Memorial, 12401 Hemlock. The event runs from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. on Sunday. Click here for more information.

Rose Hill

9/11 Memorial Ceremony — Watch the official “Unveiling of the Rendition” of the memorial on Sunday at 1 p.m. at 421 E. Rocket Drive. The memorial committee is still raising funds to build the memorial. Click here to learn more.

Salina

9/11 Memorial Stair Climb and Family Walk — The Salina Fire Department will carry the names of fallen 9/11 firefighters as they climb the steps of the Graves Family Sports Complex at Kansas Wesleyan University, 231 E. Cloud Street. The event runs from 9 a.m. until noon on Sunday.

South Hutchinson

9/11 Memorial Walk/Run — On Saturday, the South Hutchinson Fire Department is hosting this event. The 4.1-mile walk/run around the City of South Hutchinson will begin at 8:30 a.m. The trail will be marked with pictures of the 343 firefighters who died on 9/11.