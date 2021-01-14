Kansas expects protests; governor limits Statehouse access

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Gov. Laura Kelly is restricting access to the Kansas Statehouse over the possibility of an armed protest in the coming week.

The governor’s office told state lawmakers Thursday that an event is planned for Sunday, with “other potential gatherings” possible next week.

The Democratic governor’s chief of staff sent a memo Thursday to the Republican-controlled Legislature’s top Republican and Democratic leaders announcing that access to the building will be restricted from Friday through Jan. 22. The memo said law enforcement also will have an increased presence at the Statehouse.

The House speaker told colleagues in an email that officers will be stationed at each door on the first and second floors.

