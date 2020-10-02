Kansas’ famed Brookville Hotel announces closure due to COVID-19 crisis

ABILENE, Kan. (KSNW) – The historically iconic Brookville Hotel in Abilene announced they are closing their doors in a Facebook post on Thursday. The hotel is closing down after 125 years in business and owned by the Martin family.

In a Facebook post, the Martin family cited the Covid-19 pandemic as the reason for their closing. “It is with a very heavy heart that we must announce that the Covid, and the lack of traffic has forced us to close. We hung on as long as we could , but the writing was on the wall. We would like to thank everyone for your patronage of the Brookville Hotel over the last 125 years that the Martin family has operated it.”

