Kansas fight over abortion has debate turned ‘on its head’

Abortion opponents pray at the end of a rally marking the 47th anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court’s 1973 Roe v. Wade decision legalizing abortion across the nation, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. Anti-abortion groups in Kansas are pushing for a proposed amendment to the state constitution to overturn a Kansas Supreme Court ruling that made it possible for state courts to protect abortion rights more than federal courts. (AP Photo/John Hanna)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Kansas legislators considering a proposed amendment to the state constitution on abortion are raising the spectre of women being forced back into using unsafe and unclean “back alley” clinics if their measure does not pass.

But in a twist, anti-abortion lawmakers were making the argument Thursday as the House gave first-round approval to the proposed amendment.

The measure would overturn a Kansas Supreme Court decision last year protecting abortion rights. Amendment supporters have appropriated language often used by abortion rights backers to fight proposed abortion restrictions.

Anti-abortion groups argue that if legislators cannot enact restrictions, clinics will return to being unsafe.