OLATHE, Kan. (WDAF) — Olathe firefighters rescued a family’s dog from a fire Monday morning.

Video tweeted by the fire department shows an Olathe firefighter carrying the dog out of the home near 115th Terrace and Northwood Drive.

Firefighters just rescued a family pet from a house fire near 115th Ter and Northwood Dr. Call came in around 11:40 am. Reported to have started in the garage. No injuries. More details to come. pic.twitter.com/o0x1d9cFA5 — Olathe Fire Dept. (@OlatheFire) November 1, 2021

Firefighters were called to the fire around 11:40 a.m. and believe the fire started in the garage. While firefighters said no one was injured in the fire, the house was damaged.

The cause of the fire hasn’t been released.