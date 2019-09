ALMA, Neb. (AP) – Authorities say an 11-year-old girl from Kansas was injured while tubing with family and friends at Harlan County Lake in south-central Nebraska.

The Harlan County Sheriff’s Office says the girl from Phillipsburg, Kansas, was struck by a boat propeller on Monday.

She was taken to Republican City and then flown to a Lincoln hospital. Her name hasn’t been released.

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is investigating the accident.

