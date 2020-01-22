Live Now
Kansas GOP looks to put own mark on state’s Medicaid expansion

Kansas

Kansas Medicaid expansion

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Conservative Republican lawmakers are looking to modify a bipartisan plan for expanding Medicaid in Kansas by adding two provisions that Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly opposes.

GOP conservatives want to insert a work requirement for able-bodied adults who receive the state’s Medicaid health coverage under the expanded program.

They’re also looking to add a “right of conscience” provision that would allow medical personnel to decline for religious reasons to provide services such as abortion, birth control and gender reassignment care.

Chairman Gene Suellentrop said Tuesday that the Senate health committee will consider those ideas when it debates Medicaid expansion.

