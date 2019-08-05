Kansas governor brings sharp shift on LGBTQ foster kids

Kansas
Posted: / Updated:
Kansas Department of Children and Families_1556023455633.jpg.jpg

Kansas Department of Children and Families

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Kansas’ child welfare agency has drafted guidelines urging foster parents to allow LGBTQ kids in their care to “express themselves as they see themselves.”

The move has riled conservatives a little more than a year after the state granted legal protections to faith-based adoption agencies that do not place children in LGBTQ homes.

The Department for Children and Families issued its draft guidance in mid-July, six months after Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly took office.

It called for foster homes to recognize LGBTQ children by their preferred identities.

Conservatives saw it as a directive meant to reshape foster families’ lives. They also worry it’s an attempt to skirt a 2018 law that Kelly doesn’t like that protects faith-based adoption agencies refusing to place children in homes violating their religious beliefs.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories