Kansas governor calls on The Villages to fire worker with history of sex crimes

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - Kansas Governor Jeff Colyer is calling on The Villages to fire a man who has a history of sex crime allegations.

The group home in west Topeka is housing migrant children separated from their parents at the U.S. border.

Jeffrey Montague is currently the HR director at The Villages. He was arrested in 2007 for sodomy in Gage Park.

Montague was also suspended from his teaching position at Seaman High School in 1989 for inappropriate conduct with a student who he had met through scouting.

While it is legal for Montague to work at The Villages, Colyer said it’s not right and said the state is looking into the matter.

The woman who runs The Villages did not comment.