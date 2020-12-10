Kansas governor makes racial justice recommendations

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly has released a report outlining more than 60 recommendations to the state Legislature and local government officials on how to tackle racial justice.

The recommendations released Thursday were crafted by a commission Kelly appointed in response to the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. The panel recommends against driver’s license suspensions for people who fail to pay fines or fees and against no-knock warrants in drug cases.

Kelly had asked the panel to focus on relationships between law enforcement agencies and the communities they police.

