Kansas has $73M tax surplus though recovery still seen as fragile

Kansas

by:

Posted: / Updated:
kansas-department-of-revenue_214102

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas is reporting that it collected nearly $73 million more than expected in taxes in September. But state officials said the economic outlook in the coming months remains uncertain because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The state Department of Revenue said Kansas collected nearly $729 million in taxes last month, when it expected to take in $656 million. The surplus of 11% for the month was tied largely to better-than-expected income tax collections.

The surplus comes after state officials and university economists slashed revenue projections in April. Revenue secretary Mark Burghart said the economic picture remains “uncertain at best.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories