Kansas has $73M tax surplus though recovery still seen as fragile

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas is reporting that it collected nearly $73 million more than expected in taxes in September. But state officials said the economic outlook in the coming months remains uncertain because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The state Department of Revenue said Kansas collected nearly $729 million in taxes last month, when it expected to take in $656 million. The surplus of 11% for the month was tied largely to better-than-expected income tax collections.

The surplus comes after state officials and university economists slashed revenue projections in April. Revenue secretary Mark Burghart said the economic picture remains “uncertain at best.”