Kansas Health Foundation CEO Reggie Robinson passes away at 63

The Kansas Health Foundation announced Sunday that Reggie Robinson, president, and CEO of KHF, passed away Saturday after a battle with cancer.

“On behalf of the Board and KHF Team, we are devastated with Reggie’s passing,” said Matt Allen, KHF Board Chair. “Our deepest condolences and prayers to Jane, Clare, Paige and Reggie’s many, many friends. Reggie was an outstanding leader, and we knew we were in for something uniquely special when he became the Foundation’s president and CEO.”

Robinson’s friends also spoke of him with great admiration and appreciation.

According to Allen, Robinson’s leadership experiences positively impacted many lives, and he transformed health for Kansans.

Robinson joined KHF in December of 2019. Robinson previously served as a longtime faculty member and administrator at the University of Kansas, former president and CEO of the Kansas Board of Regents, and director of the Center for Law and Government at Washburn University.

