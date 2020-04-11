Kansas’ high court weighs virus limits on religious services

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Supreme Court met electronically Saturday morning to hear arguments in a case filed by Governor Laura Kelly on public gatherings.

Kelly is suing the legislative coordinating council after they reversed her executive order limiting attendance at religious services to 10 or fewer people.

An attorney for Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly’s has told the state Supreme Court that a Republican-dominated legislative panel exceeded its authority by overturning the Democratic governor’s order banning religious and funeral services of more than 10 people during the coronavirus pandemic.

Lawmakers countered during Saturday’s hearing that the resolution that they contend gave the panel that authority was a compromise reached at the time with the governor’s office as a legislative check on the power.

The hearing came one day before Easter, and the justices said they would confer immediately after arguments were presented to try to come to a quick ruling.

Gov. Kelly said the council did not have the power to revoke the order that she says is necessary, pointing to four clusters of coronavirus cases that are related to group gatherings.

Two of those four clusters are church-related cases in Sedgwick County.

“Any revocation of an executive order will have to take place by the entire legislature acting,” said Gov. Laura Kelly, “not a seven-member panel.”

The Legislative Council voted 5-2 Wednesday to t undo Kelly’s Executive order limiting in-person religious services and funerals to 10 people. The state’s top prosecutors saying the order likely violates the state constitution.

