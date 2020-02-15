Kansas Highway Patrol: 1 killed in Interstate 70 crash

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (The Kansas City Star) – Police in Kansas City, Kansas, say one person has died in a crash on Interstate 70 just west of Interstate 435.

The Kansas Highway Patrol tells the Kansas City Star that the crash happened around 5:30 a.m. Saturday when a sport utility vehicle rear-ended a disabled semitrailer on I-70.

Authorities say the crash killed the driver of the SUV. The victim’s name has not yet been released.

The Kansas Turnpike Authority is investigating the crash, which shut down a portion of the interstate Saturday morning.

