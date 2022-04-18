SOLOMON (KSNT) – A Topeka woman traveling on a major Kansas highway was shot in the back, according to the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office.

Samantha E. Baum, 27, of Topeka, was shot around 9 p.m. April 11, while driving west on I-70 near Solomon. The sheriff’s office said there were three people in her car. An investigation of the incident led to the arrest of Eric S. Wymore, 48, of Beulah, Colorado. He was booked into the Dickinson County Detection Center on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter.

Dickinson County Undersheriff Brian Hornaday said Baum and Wymore were in a relationship, but he said there is no evidence to suggest this was a domestic violence issue.

“This is a very, very muddy investigation,” Hornaday said.

Baum was shot approximately a half-mile from the intersection of Highway 221 and I-70. After the shooting, Hornaday said the occupants took control of the vehicle and drove to the Dollar General in Solomon. The store is just off the I-70 exit.

Hornaday said that based on the extent of injuries, it would have been unlikely she could have driven to the exit.

Authorities have not answered the question of whether the shooting was accidental. However, Hornaday went on record to say, “Based on the reckless actions of Eric Wymore, that led to the death of Samantha Baum.”

A funeral for Baum is planned for Tuesday, April 19. Visitation will take place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. with a rosary at 6 p.m. on Monday, April 18, at Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home.