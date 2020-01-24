Kansas House GOP outlines plan to help rural areas, spur home buying

Republicans in the Kansas House have outlined a plan aimed at revitalizing rural areas, helping people to buy their first homes and lowering income taxes for seniors. GOP leaders said Thursday that they will pursue five bills.

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Republicans in the Kansas House have outlined a plan Thursday aimed at revitalizing rural areas, helping people to buy their first homes, and lowering income taxes for seniors.

GOP leaders said they will pursue five bills.

The package includes a proposal that would allow tax-deductible deposits to a savings account for buying or building a first home.

Another proposal would create a $30 million fund to help rural hospitals hire consultants and plan for overhauling their operations to remain open in changing markets.

The package also exempts more seniors from having to pay state income taxes on their Social Security benefits.