Kansas Humane Society pet photo shoot happening downtown

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — On Saturday, Dec. 4 and Sunday, Dec. 5, the Kansas Humane Society (KHS) is partnering with Downtown Wichita to bring their annual pet Holiday Photo Session to Naftzger Park for pets and family.

The event starts at 10 a.m. and goes until 4 p.m. Appointments are required.

“We’re so excited for this annual holiday fundraiser! This fun event allows those in the community to participate in the holiday fun and receive a fun keepsake, all while helping the pets at KHS,” said Hayley Ribordy, the Social Media Manager for KHS.

Courtesy: Hayley Ribordy

“We are also grateful to Downtown Wichita for reaching out about partnering with us for this year’s event and are excited for all of the participants – human and pets,” said Ribordy.

Packages

Each package comes with a 10-minute photo session in front of a custom-built “Santa’s House.”

The basic package will include one digital photo via email for $25. The Holiday Cards package will include a digital copy along with a set of 20 5×7 holiday cards for $55. The cards will only be one-sided and include a decorative border. Cards can be picked at KHS about one week after the photo session. Those who purchase the cards will be contacted when the cards are ready to be picked up. The background will differ from the example.

Appointments can be made here.

Details

Local artist Heather Byer’s designed the “Santa’s House” backdrop thanks to Downtown Wichita’s partnership with Hutton and Star Lumber. Byer’s is a visual artist who has done multiple murals around town, including one she is currently working on at Connie’s Mexico Cafe. Downtown Wichita has potential plans for turning Byer’s custom piece into part of “Santa’s Village” this holiday season and hopefully for years to come.

Pets of all kinds are welcome; dogs, cats, rabbits, even micropigs. Keep in mind that this is an outdoor event, so to keep everyone and their pets safe, please keep all pets collared and leashed or in a pet carrier. Treats will be offered for both humans and pets. If any pets have dietary restrictions or have a favorite treat that might help them pose, pet owners are encouraged to bring their own treats. Winter accessories and props will not be offered for pets or their owners.

Donations

Donations to KHS are always welcome, whether monetary or an item on their wishlist. These items can be brought to the event this weekend. There will also be a donation jar available.

The proceeds from the event will go back into KHS. Ribordy tells us that “the funds raised from this event go toward the shelter, care, medical needs, comfort, and more, for the thousands of animals the come to KHS each year. As a nonprofit, we couldn’t care for nearly 16,000 each year without the support from the community.”

More ways to help

There are many ways to help out KHS and the animals they provide for:

Looking to adopt a furry friend? There are many pets available for adoption through KHS. Check out their webpage for available dogs, cats, and small animals.

Animals that are currently available for adoption at KHS on Dec. 2, 2021 and Dec. 3, 2021 Courtesy: Hayley Ribordy