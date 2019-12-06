Live Now
Kansas judge accused of bigotry, profanities in courthouse

by: ASSOCIATED PRESS

This undated photo provided by the 14th Judicial District shows the Montgomery County Judicial Center in Independence, Kan. A foul-mouthed Kansas judge accused of bigotry and racism is facing complaints that his conduct violates the central judicial canons of independence, integrity and impartiality. The Kansas Commission on Judicial Qualifications will next week consider whether Montgomery County Judge F. William Cullins performs his duties with sufficient competence and diligence that he can continue on the bench. (14th Judicial District via AP)

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Kan. (AP) – A foul-mouthed Kansas judge accused of bigotry and racism is facing complaints that his conduct violates the central judicial canons of independence, integrity and impartiality.

The Kansas Commission on Judicial Conduct will next week consider whether Montgomery County Judge F. William Cullins performs his duties with sufficient competence and diligence that he can continue on the bench.

One former clerk was so disgusted with his obscene outbursts at courthouse employees that he kept a “swear journal” that will be presented as evidence.

According to the commission’s pretrial order, Cullins acknowledges that he needs “a more effective management style.”

