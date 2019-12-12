Kansas judge admits cursing, says he didn’t mistreat staff

District Judge F. William Cullins, of Montgomery County, Kansas, takes notes during his disciplinary hearing, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, in Topeka, Kansas. He faces three complaints before the state Commission on Judicial Conduct over his repeated cursing in conversations with employees and attorneys and allegations that he mistreated staff and acted improperly in his courtroom. (AP Photo/John Hanna)

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Kan. (AP) – A Kansas judge has acknowledged during a disciplinary hearing that he frequently cursed in his conversations with employees and attorneys and was sometimes unprofessional in his conduct.

District Judge F. William Cullins, right, of Montgomery County, Kansas, confers with his attorney, Christopher Joseph, during a break in his disciplinary hearing, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, in Topeka, Kansas. Cullins has acknowledged swearing frequently in conversations with attorneys and employees but has testified that he did not abuse employees. (AP Photo/John Hanna)

But District Judge F. William Cullins of Montgomery County in southeast Kansas testified Thursday that he didn’t abuse court staff or direct vulgar and sexist terms at female workers.

Cullins is facing three complaints that accuse him of violating judicial ethics and was the last witness to testify during four days of hearings before state Commission on Judicial Conduct panel.

He apologized for his behavior but his attorneys contend it didn’t prevent him from being impartial.

