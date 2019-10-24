Kansas launches the Nation’s first driver license practice exam for Amazon Echo devices

FILE PHOTO: An assortment Amazon Echo devices, including, an “Echo Input,” “Echo Show, “Echo Plus,” “Echo Sub,” “Echo Auto” and “Firetv Recast” are pictured at Amazon Headquarters, following a launch event, on September 20, 2018 in Seattle Washington. Amazon has more than 70 Alexa-enabled products. (Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images)

TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Revenue, in partnership with the Information Network of Kansas, recently launched its “Kansas Driver’s Practice Test,” the first driver’s license practice exam skill made for the Amazon Echo Show.

The skill, which can be accessed on all Amazon Echo devices, will equip Kansans to be safe and informed about the rules of driving. While preparing users for their actual exam, this skill will support their learning by testing their vehicle and motorcycle knowledge.

FILE PHOTO: Kansas Revenue Secretary Mark Burghart believes the new Kansas Drivers Practice Test can help new and experienced drivers to be safe and informed about the rules of driving. (AP Photo/John Hanna)

“In a world filled with technology, government agencies must strive to be at the forefront of innovation and create services that help citizens,” said Mark Burghart, Secretary of Revenue. “This skill can help new and experienced drivers and is just one way we are working to meet the needs of Kansans and provide tools that support our state.”

Auditory and visual learners may find this skill particularly helpful. On the Amazon Echo Show device, Alexa will ask and show the questions and answers. In addition, pictures relating to the questions are showed allowing users the opportunity to create associations while learning.

“People learn in many ways and creating a skill that offers the audio and visual aspect was a must for us,” said David Harper, Director of Vehicles. “I am very excited to hear success stories from new Kansas drivers as they use this skill to help them learn.”

A demonstration of the skill will be performed at the Topeka Driver’s License Office at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 30 by David Harper, Director of Vehicles. The Topeka Driver’s License Office is located at 300 SW 29th St.

The “Kansas Driver’s Practice Test” skill is available in the Amazon app store. For more information, visit https://www.ksrevenue.org/dovalexa.html.