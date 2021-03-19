Kansas lawmakers at odds over how to legalize sports betting

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — With the first round of college basketball’s March Madness underway, Kansas legislators are moving closer toward legalizing sports betting. But action Friday by a state House committee showed that lawmakers disagree about where sports fans should be able to place live wagers.
The House committee approved a bill that would allow live sports wagering at four state-owned casinos, racetracks, and as many as 1,200 retail stores that currently sell Kansas Lottery tickets.
The Senate approved a proposal earlier this month to limit live wagering to four state-owned casinos. Both bills would allow online and mobile-app betting but with different players operating them.