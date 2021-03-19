Kansas lawmakers at odds over how to legalize sports betting

Kansas state Rep. Blake Carpenter, left, R-Derby, confers with Rep. John Barker, right, R-Abilene after a House committee chaired by Barker has approved a bill that would legalized sports betting, Friday, March 19, 2021, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. Kansas legislators disagree about how many places should be allowed to offer live wagering, with the House bill allowing it at up to 1,200 retail stores selling Kansas Lottery tickets. (AP Photo/John Hanna)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — With the first round of college basketball’s March Madness underway, Kansas legislators are moving closer toward legalizing sports betting. But action Friday by a state House committee showed that lawmakers disagree about where sports fans should be able to place live wagers.

The House committee approved a bill that would allow live sports wagering at four state-owned casinos, racetracks, and as many as 1,200 retail stores that currently sell Kansas Lottery tickets.

The Senate approved a proposal earlier this month to limit live wagering to four state-owned casinos. Both bills would allow online and mobile-app betting but with different players operating them.