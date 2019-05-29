Kansas lawmakers fail to override tax bill veto

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - The Republican-controlled Kansas Legislature has failed to override Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly's veto of an income tax relief bill pushed by GOP leaders.

The vote Wednesday in the House was 78-39, but Republican leaders needed a two-thirds majority of 84 votes in the 125-member chamber.

The bill was designed to provide relief to individuals and businesses paying more in state income taxes because of changes in federal tax laws at the end of 2017.

It would have provided about $240 million in tax relief over three years. Kelly argued that it would "decimate" the state budget.

Republican leaders argued that it's not fair to allow some Kansans to automatically pay more in state taxes because of the federal changes. But some GOP moderates backed Kelly's veto.

The following statement is from Governor Laura Kelly regarding the failure to override her veto on the tax bill, House Bill 2033: