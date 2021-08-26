Kansas lawmakers respond to attacks outside Kabul airport

Smoke rises from explosion outside the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. The explosion went off outside Kabul’s airport, where thousands of people have flocked as they try to flee the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. Officials offered no casualty count, but a witness said several people appeared to have been killed or wounded Thursday. (AP Photo/Wali Sabawoon)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Members of the Kansas delegation in Washington are responding after, the government believes, ISIS-K, a splinter group of the terrorist group ISIS, sent two suicide bombers and gunmen to attack crowds of Afghans flocking to Kabul’s airport Thursday.

At least 13 U.S. service members were killed in the Afghanistan bombings, including 11 Marines and one Navy medic. Fifteen military members were injured, said Marine General Kenneth McKenzie Jr.

An Afghan official told The Associated Press at least 60 Afghans were killed and 143 others wounded in the airport attack.

The following Kansas officials have released statements on the attack:

Representative Jake LaTurner (R.-Kan.)

“I am angered and heartbroken by what has happened in Afghanistan. The Biden Administration’s lack of planning and complete mismanagement throughout this withdrawal process has now led to the deaths of at least twelve United States servicemembers. “This is totally unacceptable. I will do my job representing the people of Kansas’ Second Congressional District by holding the Biden Administration accountable for this disaster. We must make it abundantly clear to the Taliban, ISIS, and all other extremist groups that any attacks on American citizens in Afghanistan will be met with the full force of the United States military. “Suzanne and I are praying for our servicemen and women, American citizens, and our allies on the ground in Kabul. “It didn’t have to be this way.” Representative Jake LaTurner (R.-Kan.)

Representative Ron Estes (R-Kan.)

“Susan and I are praying for the family members of the US Marines who died today in Afghanistan.” Representative Ron Estes (R.-Kan.)

Representative Tracey Mann (R-Kan.)

“Today has been the deadliest day in Afghanistan since President Obama was in office. My prayers and deepest condolences are with the families of the fallen U.S. soldiers who lost their lives today protecting American citizens and allies in Afghanistan. Their sacrifice will never be forgotten. “With the lack of leadership and negligence by our commander in chief, it is time for Congress to take action. Speaker Pelosi needs to bring Congress back before August 31 to pass legislation prohibiting President Biden’s withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan until every American is out of Afghanistan.” Representative Tracey Mann (R-Kan.)

Representative Sharice Davids (D-Kan.)

“I’m closely following news of the devastating attacks near the Kabul airport and deeply saddened to learn of the servicemembers and civilians who were killed. My thoughts are with their families. We must secure the safety of our people and allies as soon as possible.” Representative Sharice Davids (D-Kan.)

U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.)

“The terrorist attacks in Kabul are absolutely horrific. The American men and women currently serving in Afghanistan to bring U.S. citizens home and evacuate our partners are heroes and dealing with impossible circumstances. My heart goes out to the families of our Marines who made the ultimate sacrifice today, as well as the innocent Afghans who have been killed or wounded in their pursuit of freedom. “I am closely monitoring the deteriorating situation and continue to work with the State Department and Department of Defense to get U.S. citizens out of Afghanistan.” U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.)

