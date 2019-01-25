Kansas lawmakers speak out after short-term deal reopens government

Copyright by KSNW - All rights reserved Photo courtesy Pat Roberts and Jerry Moran

Copyright by KSNW - All rights reserved Photo courtesy Pat Roberts and Jerry Moran

WASHINGTON (AP) - A short-term deal has been reached to reopen the government after a record-breaking 35-day shutdown.

Kansas lawmakers took to social media to voice their opinions and concerns following the agreement.

"It is wrong that so many Americans have suffered because of political infighting and dysfunction in Washington," said Sen. Jerry Moran. "While short-term funding bills are never a good way to govern, it is critical that we reopen the government and pay our federal workers."

Sen. Moran called on Democrats to "negotiate a proposal that fully funds our government and protects our borders; otherwise, we will be in this same situation three weeks from now."

Congressman Ron Estes also called on Democrats to sit down with the president and address the crisis at the border.

"With today’s temporary agreement by the U.S. Senate and president, I now call on Speaker Pelosi to act in good faith and follow through on commitments to negotiate a long-term solution that secures our border," said Rep. Estes. "I am glad workers and services impacted by the shutdown can now return to normal and will continue working with the president to secure our border once and for all.”

Senator Pat Roberts said he voted to fund the government and to improve border security.

"We must negotiate in good faith before further damage is done to our economy and to the people unfairly caught in the partisan crosshairs," Sen. Roberts said in a statement online.

Congressman Dr. Roger Marshall added that he is happy American workers were able to get back to work.

"I am glad that federal workers will receive their paychecks, and am hopeful that Democrats will come to the table and negotiate in good faith during this time period."

ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Democrats must now come to the table and negotiate a proposal that fully funds our government and protects our borders; otherwise, we will be in this same situation three weeks from now. — Senator Jerry Moran (@JerryMoran) January 25, 2019

Today, I voted to fund the government and improve border security. We must negotiate in good faith before further damage is done to our economy and to the people unfairly caught in the partisan crosshairs.



Read more: https://t.co/MaCCdrn9uz pic.twitter.com/U9Gq40uHZW — Senator Pat Roberts (@SenPatRoberts) January 24, 2019