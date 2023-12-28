WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas is leading the nation in economic growth.

New data shows the state’s economy grew by 9.7% in the third quarter of 2023. The data was released by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis. It follows 7.4% growth in the second quarter. The second quarter of 2023 included April through June; the third quarter included July through September.

Agriculture, forestry, fishing, and hunting, which decreased nationally and in 33 states, were the leading contributors to growth in Kansas.

Gov. Laura Kelly’s Office says the Sunflower State ranked third for personal income growth, and farming is the main contributor to the increased earnings.