Kansas lieutenant governor gets new job

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says she will appoint Lieutenant Governor Lynn Rogers as the new state treasurer.

The current state treasurer is Jake LaTurner who will be leaving the position in January to become the new U.S. Representative for the 2nd Congressional District.

“It is an honor to accept the position of Kansas State Treasurer,” Lieutenant Governor Lynn Rogers said in a news release. “I spent my entire career in banking and bring to this position more than 40 years of experience working in all aspects of the industry. I look forward to applying all of this experience to helping protect the financial interests of Kansans.”

Rogers will be sworn in as state treasurer Jan. 2. His new job will be to oversee the state’s revenue and finances and direct the investment of state assets.

Kelly said she will announce her choice for the new lieutenant governor next week.