Man drowns at Sedgwick County Park Dodge City Diocese releases list of accused priests
Kansas man, 1 of 4, killed in 2-vehicle Oklahoma crash

Fatal Crash_418937

KINGFISHER, Okla. (AP) – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says four people died and one person was critically injured when a sport utility vehicle crashed into parked semi.

An OHP report says 39-year-old Kenneth Sanford Marshall of Chanute, Kansas, 62-year-old Kenneth Marshall and 52-year-old Adeanna Marshall, both of Oklahoma City and a 24-year-old Enid woman whose name wasn’t released died in the Tuesday crash near Kingfisher, about 35 miles northwest of Oklahoma City.

It wasn’t immediately known whether the Marshalls are related.

The report says the four were in an SUV driven by Kenneth Sanford Marshall when it struck the rear of the semi.

Another person in the SUV was critically injured while the driver of the semi was treated and released at a hospital.

The report says the crash remained under investigation Wednesday.

