Kansas man dies in Pratt County accident

PRATT, Kan. (KSNW) - A 74-year-old Isabel, Kansas man died in an accident Wednesday morning. It happened just southwest of Cairo.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2005 Chevy Silverado driven by Darrel L. Brant was northbound on northeast 100th Ave when he failed to yield to a Ford pickup.

Brant hit the the driver's side of the Ford. Brant was transported to Pratt Health Center where he died.

The two occupants in the Ford pickup were not injured.

Brant was not wearing his seat belt according to the highway patrol.



