LAKE OZARK, Mo. (Nexstar Media Wire) – A Kansas man is dead after drowning at The Lake of the Ozarks over the weekend.

The body of Cornelious Anderson, 20, from Elwood, Kansas, was found Sunday morning.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said security at Shady Gators Bar called police around 11:30 p.m. Saturday after seeing Anderson in the water. He never resurfaced.

Investigators said Anderson’s family has been notified.