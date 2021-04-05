Kansas man killed in wrong-way crash on I-35 in Kansas City metro

Kansas

by: WDAF-TV

Posted: / Updated:

MERRIAM, Kan. (WDAF) – One person was killed early Saturday after a vehicle was reported to be traveling the wrong way on Interstate 35 and struck another vehicle, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

The two-vehicle wreck was reported around 2:45 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-35 at 67th Street.

According to Trooper Tiffany Bush, a highway patrol spokeswoman, a person was reportedly driving south in the northbound lanes of the interstate from 18th Street. Near 67th Street in Merriam, it collided with another vehicle, which was traveling north.

The driver of the northbound vehicle was killed, Bush said.

The victim has been identified as 34-year-old Andrew A. Hixson, of Mission, Kansas.

The male driver of the wrong-way vehicle was injured in the crash and taken to a hospital.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories