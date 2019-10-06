Kansas man pleads guilty in killing of his wife, her cousin

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – A Kansas man has pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder in the July 2018 beating and stabbing deaths of his estranged wife and her cousin.

Bradley Sportsman, 41-years-old of Hollenberg, entered the plea Friday in Shawnee County District Court and faces nearly 46-years in prison when he’s sentenced Nov. 20.

Sportsman is one of three men charged in the Topeka home invasion deaths of 28-year-old Lisa Sportsman and her 17-year-old cousin, Jesse Polinskey. Police say the women had been stabbed and beaten to death.

A first-degree murder trial is set Dec. 9 for 32-year-old Richard D. Showalter, of Greenleaf. Twenty-year-old Matthew Hutto, of Clay Center, was sentenced to two life terms after pleading guilty to two first-degree murder counts. Hutto is seeking to withdraw that plea and has a Nov. 15 hearing on the motion.