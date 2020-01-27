Live Now
Kansas man pleads guilty to marketing misbranded ‘erectile dysfunction’ drugs

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) – Authorities say a Kansas man has pleaded guilty to selling erectile dysfunction drugs he got from a Chinese supplier, and marketing them as herbal remedies for men.

Sixty-year-old Rick Shepard of Overland Park entered the plea Monday to conspiracy to import misbranded drugs for selling of a product called Euphoric to adult novelty stores in Kansas, Missouri and Colorado.

Shepard admitted he marketed the product as an “all natural herbal supplements for male enhancement” when in fact it contained prescription drugs.

Prosecutors said he purchased the drugs from a Chinese supplier, then repackaged the capsules using his own labels.

Sentencing is April 20.

