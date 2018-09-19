Kansas man sentenced to life in prison for child sex crimes

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

COLUMBUS, Kan. (AP) - A 28-year-old Kansas man has been sentenced to life in prison for sex crimes involving a child.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt say Timothy Russell Frobish, of Galena, was sentenced Tuesday to life without the possibility for parole for 25 years. Frobish was found guilty by a Cherokee County jury in January 2015 of several sex and drug-related crimes, with three of the counts subject to Jessica's Law, which allows the sentence Frobish received.

Frobish also will be subject to lifetime post-release supervision and electronic monitoring.

Prosecutors say the crimes occurred in February 2013.