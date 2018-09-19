Kansas

Kansas man sentenced to life in prison for child sex crimes

COLUMBUS, Kan. (AP) - A 28-year-old Kansas man has been sentenced to life in prison for sex crimes involving a child.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt say Timothy Russell Frobish, of Galena, was sentenced Tuesday to life without the possibility for parole for 25 years. Frobish was found guilty by a Cherokee County jury in January 2015 of several sex and drug-related crimes, with three of the counts subject to Jessica's Law, which allows the sentence Frobish received.

Frobish also will be subject to lifetime post-release supervision and electronic monitoring.

Prosecutors say the crimes occurred in February 2013.

