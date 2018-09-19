Kansas man sentenced to life in prison for child sex crimes
COLUMBUS, Kan. (AP) - A 28-year-old Kansas man has been sentenced to life in prison for sex crimes involving a child.
Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt say Timothy Russell Frobish, of Galena, was sentenced Tuesday to life without the possibility for parole for 25 years. Frobish was found guilty by a Cherokee County jury in January 2015 of several sex and drug-related crimes, with three of the counts subject to Jessica's Law, which allows the sentence Frobish received.
Frobish also will be subject to lifetime post-release supervision and electronic monitoring.
Prosecutors say the crimes occurred in February 2013.
Local News
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Video: Sedgwick Co. Sheriff's Office moves...
- 'Sesame Street' wants to clarify: Bert and Ernie...
- Tribute for Kunze at Law Enforcement Memorial today
- Kansas Highway Patrol dedicates memorial...
- Hundreds light candles in honor of fallen Deputy...
National / World
- Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Woman who helped kidnap Elizabeth Smart to be...
- Slain golfer, suspect lived contrasting lives in...
- 2 'detainees' drown as van swept into floodwaters
- Relatives have vigil for 4 allegedly killed by...
- Trump to visit NC as governor asks pleads for...