Kansas man seriously injured after hitting deer while on dirt bike

Kansas

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(file/MGN photo)

PITTSBURG KS (KSNT) – An elderly man suffered serious injuries after crashing into a deer on Monday afternoon in Crawford County.

According to a KHP crash log, a 67-year-old man was driving westbound on E 590th Avenue near Sugar Creek Road on Dec. 6 around 3:45 p.m. when he crashed into a deer that was crossing the roadway. The man was driving a 2022 Kawasaki dirt bike and was wearing a helmet when the crash occurred.

The driver, who has been identified as John H Burns of Pittsburg, Kansas, was taken to Via Christi Hospital with serious injuries.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories