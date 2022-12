A Manhattan woman is dead following a car crash in Washington County on Wednesday.

PITTSBURG, Kan. (KSNW) — A Pittsburg man was hospitalized on Friday after the cement truck he was driving rolled over.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says the man was driving a 2001 concrete truck west on Kansas Highway 126 around 8:30 a.m. when it ran off the right side of the road.

The driver, a 47-year-old man, overcorrected and rolled into the eastbound ditch.

He was rushed to a hospital with suspected serious injuries.